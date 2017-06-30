A View From The Past

By







We took a look back to Fourth of July Events in the past 30, 50 and 70 years ago from today.

1947 – A parade began at 9:00 with floats, bands, wagons, bicycles, marchers and horseman. At noon, the Ruth and McGill Legion baseball teams clashed as the city park. A three-day rodeo began on this day as well, followed up by a motion picture of the Utah basketball team wining the national championship shown at the Ely grade school. Fireworks were set off at 8:00p.m. at the city park and a dance followed at the Labor Tample.

1967– Patriotism USA was the theme for the Fourth of July Parade. A record breaking number of people turned out for the Jaycee sponsored celebration. Events included a tug-o-war event, a parade. Bumper to bumper traffic cars made their way to McGill for the McGill Riding Club’s rodeo that coincided with the fireworks display. The award of best float along with $125 dollars went to the Ely Basque Club, second place went to Edward Tom for his entry of the first true Indian float to participate.

Third place with a purse of $75 went to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Games such as the wheelbarrow and three legged races followed after the parade.

1987– The Kiwanis Club of White Pine hosted the Fourth of July parade in 1987. First place for Best Float went to White Pine Care Center, second, Ely Volunteer Fire Department. Groups like Tallerico’s Twirlers performed in the parade along with decorated bicycles, ATV’s, antique cars, and horses. Games in the park preceded the parade, with the traditional 3 legged race, and wheel barrow races.