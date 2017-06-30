Another successful year for the Great Bathtub Races

By







By Meg Rhoades

The 8th annual Great Bathtub Boat Races was another huge success. Concerns were raised when both the Rice family and Untamed group, and their combined 5 boats, were not going to be able to attend. Luckily some new competition stepped up. This year a team from Overton, NV as well as one all the way from the Bay Area in California, joined in the

festivities. That combined with the addition of the newly formed group from the

White Pine Care Center, and Tom Sandt’s Rookie boat, gave the estimated 2500 spectators lots of excitement and entertainment. The event kicked off Friday evening with the boat show held in the Shopko parking lot. The out of town participants were unable to make it for the show but the local boats along with music by Eric Skye, delicious chorizos, burgers and hot dogs, and tasty cool treats from Wicked Creams made for a great evening.

This year seemed to have a lively crowd ready and willing to jump in and participate. Eric Skye

and his trusty Sea Dawg boat even recruited new team members from Carlin, NV and the Sandt family to jump on his boat and add some extra competition. Both the canoe and kayak races had a record number of participants. It was great to see a lot of new faces as well as many groups that come every year. The event really is fun for the whole family and it is great to have so many that travel to

see this event.

There were visitors that came from the Las Vegas area, Elko, and Carson City Nevada as well as California, Utah, Arizona, and Idaho just to name a few. The winners for this year were

One Person Non-motorized:

Sea Dawg #1

The Rookie

The Goat

Women’s Non-motorized:

Hope Floats

Sea Dawg #2

Sea Dawg #1

Men’s Non-motorized

Sea Dawg #2

Hope Floats

Sea Dawg # 1

Mixed Non-motorized

Last Minute

Hope Floats

Sea Dawg # 2

Motorized

Last Minute

Kayak Races

Lukas Werle 1st

Michael Richter 2nd

Leah Carvajal & London Slaughter 3rd

Canoe Races Ages 13 & up

Eddie Spear & Alli Huntington

Javas Leach & Kyle Leach

Carlos Carvajal & Dell Roboson

12 & Under

Leah Carvajal & London Slaughter

Next year there are plans for more activities in the morning and possibly starting the Bathtub races early. We hope to have both Tim Rice’s and Jennifer Ashby’s crews back and possibly more. Anyone interested in building a tub can contact our office for tips and suggestions. We can even help locate a tub for you. On that note if you have a spare tub lying around or are looking at remodeling please give the Bristlecone Convention Center a call at 289-3720 and we can probably find your old tub a home.