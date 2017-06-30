BLM resumes sales from Panaca Community Pit

By







CALIENTE—In keeping with the Administration’s goals of providing materials we rely on and use every day, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Caliente Field Office has resumed selling mineral material out of the Panaca Community Pit. The pit is located adjacent to State Route 319, about one mile east of Panaca, Nev. The BLM has also expanded the pit an additional five acres. The additional material will be made available once material in the current pit has been exhausted.

The BLM imposed a moratorium on sales in 2015 when it recognized the pit was located inside a parcel of land eligible for disposal under the Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004 (LCCRDA) and the Ely Resource Management Plan, signed in 2008.The June 15 decision to resume sales from the pit was based on a review of LCCRDA, requests made by Lincoln County, its historic use and key support role for the community. Members of the community and companies have used the pit extensively for local projects since it opened in 1986.

Mineral material is available from the Panaca Community Pit for $1.03 per bank cubic yard, which includes the reclamation fee. Please note that prices for all community pits in Lincoln County have been updated and a copy of current material prices is available upon request. BLM reminds the public to follow the signs posted in the pit for their safety.

For more information, contact the BLM Caliente Field Office at (775) 726-8100.