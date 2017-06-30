Captain’s Corner

By







Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Recently I was contacted by a concerned citizen who had observed several juveniles walking near a county roadway and were in possession of firearms. The question that the person was asking was is it legal for the juveniles to have the firearms.

My response was to inform the caller about chapter 202.300 of the Nevada Revised Statues. It states, first it is unlawful for a child under the age of 18 years to handle or have in their possession any type of firearm except while being accompanied by their parent or guardian. If the parent or guardian has given permission to another adult to have control over the child than no violation has occurred. There are several exemptions to this chapter of law which are located in section 6. It allows a child who is 14 years or older to handle a firearm without having a parent or guardian present, (the parent or guardian must have given their consent) for the following reasons.

Attending a course of instruction for firearms safety or hunters education, practicing at an established firing range, competing in an organized competition, engaged in a lawful hunting activity, travelling to and from any activity described above, and on real property under the supervision of a parent or guardian or an adult that has been given permission from the parent or guardian.

The law is very clear on when a juvenile is allowed to possess a firearm and I hope this might clear up anyone else’s concerns that have had the same questions.