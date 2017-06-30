Hunter’s Cafe construction near final completion

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Have you driven down Aultman wondering what is going on at the building across the street from Sportsworld? It’s called, the Hunter’s Cafe which is almost complete and ready for a grand opening event. The owners, Tony DeFelice and Jane Eberhardy have made major renovations to the place, while taking on a whole new vision of what used to be an Artic Circle many years ago. The business was many other things after Artic Circle closed down, and then it was left vacant for several years. The cafe has a woodsy look throughout, with soft brown tones of paint and counters, holding true to their theme of “Hunters Cafe”. Seating will be available inside, a drive thru will be open, and when the weather is nice they will have tables and chairs outside with some music playing. Tony said “we want it to be the spot where people come and enjoy the food, drinks, and make it their social place”. Tony spoke of having the local car clubs coming out on a Friday evening, for a cruise-in night and hopes to coordinate other community events as well.

The cafe will be open 7 days a week, and they will specialize in opening as early at 3:30a.m.. Tony wants to accommodate the staff who work at the mines, the prison staff, and law enforcement officers whose days start as early as 3:30a.m.

A variety of coffee’s, a few sandwiches, including a breakfast sandwich or two, and soft servce ice cream will be some of the items on their menu. “All of our sandwiches are going to be fresh, no frozen ingredients. We will have great coffee’s, roast beef, and pork and a veggie sandwiches and fresh cut fries” Tony said.

Hunter’s Cafe is still in the process of recruiting a few more staff for the cafe, if you are interested, please contact Tony at 702-686-9282.