We are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of Shelby Lynn Taylor daughter of Kathy Cook of Panaca, NV and Thomas Taylor of Cortez, Co to Dallas Mark Lewis son of Rick and Becky Lewis of Ely, NV. They will be married on July 8th 2017 at the Murry Summit Ward Campgrounds. The couple will reside in Ely NV.