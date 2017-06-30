Latest Duck stamp available at Ely Post Office

By







The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) issues a new Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation stamp each year with an annual expiration date of June 30. The latest version of this stamp (know internally at USPS as the “Duck Stamp” or “The Federal Duck Stamp Program”) was issued on June 23, 2017. The water-activated gum (WAG) pane of 20 (item 335600) will be available through the Postal Store, http://usps.com/shop, our toll-free phone number 1-800-782-6724, or the quarterly USA Philatelic. The current stamp, a winning image from an annual art contest, by James Hautman, Chaska, MN.

The stamp is currently available at the Ely Post Office and more have been ordered.

Benefits of buying this stamp include:

•Customer demand for the stamp includes hunters, stamp collectors/enthusiasts and the general public. Thee are no restrictions on who may purchase this stamp.

•A current Federal Duck Stamp is a free pass into any national wildlife refuge that charges an entry fee.

•After cost coverage, all stamp proceeds go toward conserving wetland, bottomland, and grassland habitats for the National wildlife Refuge System. Habitat has been secured at 253 different National wildlife Refuges from the proceeds of the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation [Duck] Stamp Program and approximately three million acres in smaller Waterfowl Production Areas (WPSs) have been preserved.

•The USPS maintains an interagency agreement with the Fish & Wildlife Service concerning the sale of this stamp in Post Offices—a partnership that has been in place for more than 85 years.

For additional information regarding the Duck Stamp, please visit the Federal Duck Stamp Office.

Put your stamp on conservation …buy Postmaster Natale Martinez a Duck Stamp.