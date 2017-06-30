Learning Bridge Charter school to raffle off Smart Drone

By







Learning Bridge Charter will be selling raffle tickets for the “Smart Drone” at Fun Fridays. Only 300 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will be held as soon as all 300 tickets have been sold or at the White Pine County Fair, August 20th. The money raised will be used to help fund the school’s successful science fair.

For the past four years, the winning boards and student’s travel to Reno for the Western Nevada Science Fair and Engineering Expo. Learning Bridge has been recognized each year as having award winning entries at the state level. Learning Bridge will also sell popcorn and lemonade to benefit our Parent Teacher Community Organization (PTCO). See you at the Sculpture Park Friday, June 30th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.