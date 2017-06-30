You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Learning Bridge Charter school to raffle off Smart Drone

Learning Bridge Charter school to raffle off Smart Drone

June 30, 2017

Courtesy photo
Pictured Left to right, Jenna Wines and Gianna Sedlacek holding the “Smart Drone”, which will be raffled.  Proceeds will support Learning Bridge’s annual Science Fair and travel expenses to state competition in Reno.

Learning Bridge Charter will be selling raffle tickets for the “Smart Drone” at Fun Fridays. Only 300 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will be held as soon as all 300 tickets have been sold or at the White Pine County Fair, August 20th. The money raised will be used to help fund the school’s successful science fair.

For the past four years, the winning boards and student’s travel to Reno for the Western Nevada Science Fair and Engineering Expo. Learning Bridge has been recognized each year as having award winning entries at the state level. Learning Bridge will also sell popcorn and lemonade to benefit our Parent Teacher Community Organization (PTCO). See you at the Sculpture Park Friday, June 30th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

