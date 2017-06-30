New business has avalanche of clients

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

Ely Sno has only been open a month, but it has already broken a national record for being a new dealer with the franchise to sell a record-breaking number of Sno’s the first Saturday of operation.

Owners and operators, Shauna and Jason McNutt decided more than a year ago that they wanted to try opening a Tropical Sno business here in Ely.

Shauna McNutt said it took a lot of convincing her husband to open the business, but they did it. Now, with the overwhelming response, they are so happy they did.

People reported that they stood in line for 45 minutes to wait for a “sno” treat.

Many customers are of all ages, and the comments we’re the same “these things are amazing.”

Shauna McNutt said, “We are so thankful for our little community. We surely did not expect the type of response we got in the first couple of weeks, it was overwhleming”.

Shauna McNutt coordinated with the Bybee family to utilize their vacant lot located next to the Copper Queen so she had a place to put their Ely Sno trailer.

With business booming, in less than a month, they purchased an additional ice shaver so they could branch out and participate in other events around town, while keeping their main location on Great Basin Boulevard in operation at the same time.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturdays from noon to 9 p.m.; Sundays noon to 5 p.m.; closed on Mondays.

Ely Sno is part of a national franchise called Tropical Sno. Tropical Sno opened in 1984 in Provo, Utah. They now have dealers in every state in the United States, as well as locations in over 30 countries around the world.

There are three different sizes to choose from depending on your appetite for some sugary goodness. The prices are very reasonable, making it affordable for everyone.

A colorful menu displays many different flavored “snos,” with unique names like Shark Attack, Ocean Pacific, Peach Razzmatazz, or a YOLO. You can even build your own sno.

The most popular item is the Root Beer Float, which consists of vanilla ice cream at the bottom with root beer flavored sno on top of ice cream.

Ely Sno does not have sugar free snos but they do have two flavors, strawberry and guava that contain lite sweeteners.