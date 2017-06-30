New OB/GYN to start at William Bee Ririe Hospital in July

By







Dr. Gregory Tanner, OB/GYNDr. Gregory Tanner, OB/GYN, will be joining he William Bee Ririe Hospital in July 2017. He is coming to us from Sandy, UT and will be here in Ely one week a month. Dr. Tanner was born and raised in Ogden, UT and attended Ogden High School and Weber State College before moving to Salt Lake City upon acceptance to the University of Utah School of Medicine and graduating in 1973.

He served an internship in Portland, Oregon and an Obstetrics/Gynecology residency at the University of Utah.

Dr. Tanner has been in private practice in Sandy since 1977. He has delivered approximately 10,000 babies in and still enjoys that part of his practice the most.

Dr. Tanner has had an interest in obstetric ultrasound since its infancy in the early 1980’s. He performs gynecologic surgeries and enjoys doing laparoscopic, minimally-invasive procedures. Dr. Tanner has been married for 49 years to his high school sweetheart, Karen. They have been blessed with 5 children, 12 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. He enjoys the outdoors, hiking, occasionally fishing, photography, traveling, and the Utah Jazz.

Dr. Tanner is looking forward to being of service to the people of Ely. Please call 775-289-4040 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Gregory Tanner.