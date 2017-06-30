How to sell your product or service online – a 3 part workshop

By







Three Saturdays, July 8, July 29, and August 26, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at White Pine High school. This program is free to the public; registration is required for each of the three workshops and seating is limited to 20.

The first workshop is July 8: Computer Lab, How to Build a Word Press Website. Many small businesses rely on sales and increased customers with a simple social media presence, or physical retail site. By adding, or improving a website, these business owners will create an online presence for new customers to find them, learn about their operations and products, and how to do commerce online.

To register, log onto www.NevadaSBDC.org and click training calendar. Watch for information on classes on July 29 and August 26.