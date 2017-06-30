White Pine County Sheriff’s Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for June 19 – June 25. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JUNE 19

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that a NDOT vehicle was parked in the road construction area in McGill. Another vehicle that was traveling on US 93 passed the NDOT vehicle and as it did so the trailer it was towing stuck the mirror on the NDOT vehicle. Officer located the striking vehicle and identified the operator as Harry Collins of Ely. Collins stated that he was unaware he had struck the vehicle. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that she had hired an individual to do some yard work. She stated that she no longer needs the person to do any more work, but he just shows up at her home unannounced. The individual was contacted and advised not to return to the residence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his neighbors had thrown trash into the alleyway. The neighbors were contacted and advised to clean up the mess.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was harassing her on face Book. She was advised to block the person from her account and to avoid any more contact.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located

New bookings: None

JUNE 20

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported while conducting an investigation of a home burglary that had occurred several days prior several suspects were arrested near and at a local motel. The suspects were identified as Tyson R. Pearce age 26 of Ely and Garret W. Munson age 26 of McGill. Pearce was arrested for expired registration, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Munson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into the McGill Pool after hours and had caused some damage to the play equipment. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — officer collected a purse that had been left at a local business. The purse was later returned to the owner.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that a construction worker at a local construction site had been very rude to her while she was operating her vehicle through the construction zone. Officer contacted the worker who advised that the reporting party had violated several laws related to the construction zone and she had been advised to wait for the pilot car. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF IDENTITY THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone was using his personal information to gain employment. Investigation continues into the incident.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Drew S. Ramirez age 20 of Ely was arrested on a Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an indidvual who comes to her place of employment and always wants to speak to her. The reporting party requested that the person be contacted and advised not to make contact with her anymore. The individual was contacted and advised.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the father and the child and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had discharged several fire extinguishers at a local construction sight. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he observed an individual removing items from the inside of his vehicle. Officer located the person and identified him as Nicholas J. Glettig age 32 of Ely. Glettig was arrested for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and petit larceny.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that his cell phone had been stolen while staying at a local motel. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that they had left their inflatable boat at a local lake and when they returned to retrieve it someone had stolen it. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A CHILD CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the mother of his child didn’t show up for child custody exchange. The mother was contacted and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile son had been drinking alcohol. The juvenile was contacted who was intoxicated. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into a building she owns and removed some property. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City — officer received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF ARRESTS: City — officer reported that a search warrant was executed on a local Ely residence after information was received that stolen property from a home burglary that had occurred several days ago could be present at that location. Officer reported that numerous stolen items were recovered and several arrests were made. Officer reported that Sarah Armstrong age 39 of Ely was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Todd D. Hutchison age 32 of McGill was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Loren Betlach age 30 of Ely was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several juveniles were causing a disturbance at a local residence. The juveniles along with their guardian were contacted and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a dog getting into people’s trash cans. The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was at a local park closing up the building for the evening.

New bookings: Tyson R. Pearce / Expired registration, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm/ Bail $200,000. Garret W. Munson / Possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. / Bail $200,000.Drew S. Ramirez/Pahranagat Valley Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $225. Nicholas J. Glettig / Burglary, petit larceny, and possession of methamphetamine / Bail $20,000. Sarah Armstrong / Possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $150,000. Devin T. Hutchison / Possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance/ Bail $150.000. Loren Betlach / Possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance / Bail $150.000.

JUNE 21

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer observed the dog running down the roadway, but was unable to capture it.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was messaging a person on Face Book and they took one of his comments the wrong way. The reporting party wanted the incident documented in case of any problem that might occur. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FATAL ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident located on US 93 near mile marker #9 in White Pine County. Officer reported that one of the individual involved in the accident had been operating a motorcycle and had died due to injures sustained in the accident. The deceased was identified as Gregory L. Howard age 46 of Jacksonville Florida. The accident is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer assisted an individual while she inspected a home that had been occupied by a renter that no longer resided there. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE PROPANE LEAK: City — the area was patrolled and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Dalton Evers of Ely was operating a vehicle at the intersection of Ave G and 13th Street. He stated that he exited his vehicle and as he did so he observed it rolling towards a parked car. Evers vehicle struck a parked vehicle belonging to Suzanne Williams of Ely. An accident report was completed. Evers was also arrested on an outstanding warrant that had been issued out of Eureka Justice Court.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident that had occurred on Lackawanna Road. During the officers investigation Danny D. Hearold age 62 of Ely was arrested for DUI. Hearold had been operating a vehicle and allowed it to veer off the roadway striking a fence.

New bookings: Danny D. Hearold / DUI / Bail $1,880.Dalton S. Evers / Eureka Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,205.Christine M. Porcelli / Serving time.

JUNE 22

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an intoxicated person who had passed out at a local restaurant. Officer reported that the person was taken to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person who had left the local hospital during his medical care. Officer contacted the person who was walking to a friend’s home and requested no further assistance.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Officer contacted the individual who was threatening to take her own life. She was transported to E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that his neighbors were moving and were parking their trucks on his property. The neighbors were contacted and advised to more their vehicle.

REPORT PF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a door frame had been damaged on a local apartment building. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he was given a bicycle and he wanted to make sure it wasn’t stolen. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that she observed a person hanging from a pole. Officer located the item and reported that it was a prop used for the Ghost Train.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he observed a person eating garbage out of his trash can. He advised the person to leave his property and the person refuse. The person was contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Tana Hurlburt / Parole and Probation hold

JUNE 23

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: Officer located the parties involved and reported that one of them fled the area. The other person was identified as a female juvenile who had sustained a head injury. She claimed she had fallen and stuck her head. EMS was contacted who evaluated the juvenile. The juvenile was intoxicated and she was later released to her parent. Officers are attempting to locate the other party involved.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a fight that had been separated before officers arrived. The parties involved were identified as juvenile who were intoxicated. Their parents and guardians were contacted who they were released to. Officer also reported that during their investigation one of the juveniles involved claimed that he had been sexually assaulted. Officer identified a suspect and he was taken into custody and transported to the Elko Detention Center.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles out past the hours of curfew waking down a city roadway. The area was patrolled, but no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT / PRIVATE PROPERTY: City— Charles Stephenson of Las Vegas was operating a semi-truck towing a trailer. As he exited a parking lot the trailer he was towing stuck a parked vehicle being operated by Ranjit Singh. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: City— reporting party stated that her children had been sexually assault by their father. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was having a problem with a subject over an eviction notice. The parties involved had separated before officers arrived. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Amy Hendrickson of Ely was operating a vehicle and had stopped for a pedestrian crossing the roadway. Nina Lopez a juvenile of Ely was operating a vehicle and failed to stop striking Hendrickson vehicle. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS LICENSE VIOLATION: City — officer received a report of a business that was doing business without a city business license. The person was contacted who advised they would contact the city for the proper license.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her dog had been attacked by a dog running at large. The reporting party had captured the dog. Officer located the owner of the dog and he was issued a citation for dog at large.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that her son had been bitten by a dog. The individual received medical treatment at E.R. Officer reported that the owner of the dog had left the area.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles riding their bikes in and out of traffic. The area was patrolled, but they were not located.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a dog runs at large in his neighborhood. Officer attempted to contact the owner, but they were not at home.

REPORT PF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Kenneth Bryant/Serving time. Sebrina L. Humphries / DUI / Bail $1,140. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

JUNE 24

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A LOST HIKER: Officer received a report of several hikers hiking from Eureka to Elko. One of the hikers didn’t show up at the designated meeting spot. Search and Rescue was notified and started searching for the hiker. The lost hiker was located, she had hiked up the wrong canyon.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that the father of her children took the children for a visit and hasn’t returned them to her. Officer is attempting to locate the father and children.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located a wallet near a local store. Officer will contact the owner of the wallet and it will be returned.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that several unknown people came to her front door to her residence and knocked loudly and were yelling challenging her to fight. When officers arrived to the area no one was located. New bookings Mellisa J. Nichols / Hold for other agency

JUNE 25

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City —officer contacted several subjects that had set up a camp on private property. The property owner requested that the subjects be trespassed from the area. They were contacted and advised to leave.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE ANIMAL CRUELTY: The report was give tot eh Ely Brand Inspector.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that he was fine and requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: Officer located the vehicle and contacted the operator. A warning was issued to the driver.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: City — officer located the vehicle and trailer and reported that it was legally parked. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the parent and child and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: Officer located the deer and reported that it appeared healthy. No action was taken.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the mother and child were contacted and both were fine.

New bookings: None