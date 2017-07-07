BLM accepting bids for Commercial Pinenut harvest

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is accepting sealed, written bids for the commercial harvesting of pine nut units in the BLM Battle Mountain, Elko and Ely districts. The deadline to submit a bid is 9:30 a.m. PDT, Tuesday, Aug. 8. Public lands provide valuable, tangible goods, and materials we rely on and use every day to heat our homes, build our roads, and feed our families.

Bids should be mailed to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Katie Walsh. A separate certified check, bank draft, cashier’s check, or money order in the amount of $300 payable to the Bureau of Land Management, USDI must accompany the bid for each sale area. The $300 bid deposit will be applied toward the purchase price, refunded, or retained for application toward payment of damages.

An oral auction is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. PT, Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, in Ely. A written bid and security deposit are required to participate in the oral auction.

The prospectus, advertisement, bid forms, maps and sample contract are available at the BLM Ely District Office. For more information, contact Katie Walsh, BLM Ely District natural resource specialist, at (775) 289-1800 or kwalsh@blm.gov