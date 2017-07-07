Cooperative extension announces new 4-H instructor

By







7 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

The University of Nevada’s Cooperative Extension welcomes Billie Sue Heckethorn as its new 4-H Community Based Instructor.

Heckethorn knows all too well about the ins and outs of 4-H in this community since she was born and raised here in White Pine County.

Although she said she didn’t really get to participate in 4-H growing up because she lived out on the ranch several miles from town her father, her aunt, and her entire family were all very much a part of 4-H.

Since she moved to town, she has spent the last 20 years being a huge part of the program and raising her kids with 4-H. She couldn’t speak enough on how important 4-H is in a child’s life, for example the record books.

Heckethorn said, “teaching kids about accountability and responsibility later on in life, down to so much as having the skills to balancing a checkbook is part of 4-H.”

When you don’t have someone in the program, people think it’s dying, so it’s my goal to get that back up and going.”

Heckethorn talked about the projects that kids do every single day and don’t realize it that are part of 4-H. “I would like to implement enrollment online, the record books, everything is computer related these days so why not include these things online?” she said.

With the White Pine County Fair coming up in the next month Heckethorn will be very busy. She said she has some new judges coming out to help with judging.

Her focus is making a huge effort to get the members back, gain more volunteers, and leaders, and more participation from the youth. For additional information about what it takes to volunteer, contact Heckethornat 775-293-6597or visit their website at:www.unce.unr.edu/4H/counties/whitepine/