Cracraft finalist for teaching award

White Pine County School District is extremely proud and honored to announce that one of our teachers, Mrs. Cathi Cracraft, is a finalist for the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching.

This award is the nation’s highest honor for mathematics and science teachers. It “…recognizes those teachers who develop and implement a high-quality instructional program that is informed by content knowledge and enhances student learning” (www.paemst.org).

In order to receive the award, all candidates must first submit an application to the state level, which includes an administrative, narrative, and video portion. The application must prove extensive knowledge of the subject and exceptional teaching skills that result in improved student learning. The applications are evaluated using the following criteria:

Mastery of mathematics or science content appropriate for the grade level taught.

Use of instructional methods and strategies that are appropriate for students in the class and that support student learning.

Effective use of student assessments to evaluate, monitor, and improve student learning

.Reflective practice and life-long learning to improve teaching and student learning.

Leadership in education outside the classroom.

Mrs. Cracraft has taught for White Pine County School District for ten years. She has taught at the elementary and middle school levels, but now works at the high school. She teaches every math class that is offered, which varies from year to year. Mrs. Cracraft is an incredible teacher and mentor to her colleagues.

WPCSD cannot sing praises high enough for this wonderful member of our staff and community. Thank you for always putting your students first, for researching new techniques of teaching, for continuing your education, and for simply- caring.

Mrs. Cracraft is one of four finalists for the state of Nevada, moving on to the national level of selection. There will be two finalists chosen from each state to receive the award.

To learn more about the reward, visit: www.paemst.org/.