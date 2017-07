By







On July 1st, 2017 Andrew L. Moller of Ely was arrested on a Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/Bail $5,000. In addition he was also arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Bail has been set at $35,000.