By







3 shares

Courtesy photo/KEN CURTO

Ely Elks Lodge #1469 donated $500 to Catherine Odgers recently for her trip to Guthrie, OK. July 4-9 of this year. Catherine will be competing for the title of Miss National Little Britches at the National Little Britches Rodeo Finals in Guthrie,OK. She will also be competing in the trail course at the National Finals. Pictured from left to right: Connie Odgers, Catherine Odgers and PER Sid Beckwith