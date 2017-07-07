Fire restrictions in western Nevada in effect now

By







Due to the historic wet winter and spring, drying vegetation, increasing daytime temperatures, and several human-caused fires the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Carson City District Office; the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF), western Region; the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), western Nevada Agency; and the U.S. Fish & wildlife Service (USFWS), Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge Complex announce the implementation of fire restriction on all lands under their jurisdiction effective June 30 and lasting until further notice.

Vegetation in Western Nevada and eastern California is significantly more then we have seen in previous years (including 2016) because of the wet winter and spring. Warmer than average temperatures have increased the rate of vegetation dry-out. A large crop of grass and brush is evident at lower elevations and trees and other forest vegetation at higher elevations is quickly drying out. People are encouraged to safely enjoy the public lands, bearing in mind that human-caused fires threaten human life, private property, and public land resources every summer.

The potential for devastating fires during the summer is very real. Report fires to the Sierra Front Interagency Fire Dispatch Center, Minden, NV 775-883-5995 or dial 911.

Fire restrictions prohibit the following:

1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed free campground or picnic area (except by permit).

2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.

3. Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel, or dirt roads.