Head Start program gets grant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Representative Ruben J. Kihuen announced that the Department of Health and Human Services will award a $1,275,182 grant to Little People’s Head Start, a local early childhood education provider in Ely, and a $299,999.00 Rural Health Network Development grant to the White Pine County Hospital District.

The annual grant allocation will fund Little People’s Head Start, which serves 51 Head Start preschool children and 40 Early Head Start infants, toddlers, and pregnant women.

The allocation will also fund training and technical assistance.

The Head Start program promotes the school readiness of young children from low-income families through agencies in their local community.

In addition to education services, programs provide children and their families with health, nutrition, social, and other services.

The Rural Health Network Development Program provides support for networks of rural providers to integrate administrative, clinical, technological and financial functions to improve health care delivery.

“Many hardworking families in Ely, Nevada rely on Little People’s Head Start. This funding ensures we are investing in our future by providing young children with the best education possible, from the earliest age.” Kihuen said. “We know that people in rural areas often face many challenges in terms of access to healthcare. This funding will improve the functions of the White Pine County Hospital District, making sure that residents there get the healthcare they deserve.”