Library Happenings

White Pine County Library has had a lot of awesome things going on: April 8th, 2017 we held our Annual Poetry workshop and Contest. We had over 20 participants which made a tough decision for our judges; Don Allison, Tammy Bybee,

and John Charchalis. The three winners were: Sarah -Elementary School, Eliza -White Pine Middle School and Wyett -White Pine High School, each winner received a Chromebook.

We would like to give a huge thank you to our Chromebook sponsors; Mt. Wheeler Power, State Farm Insurance-Tiffany Sweitch, and Business Technology Solutions. On June 2, 2017 to help celebrate

the 75th anniversary of the Box Car Children Book Series we held a box car competition in conjunction with Fun Friday.

We had a great turn out and many unique and creative box cars built by all ages. The winners, chosen by the spectators at Fun Friday, were Jaxon for the Under 7 age group, and McKenna and Diandra, a combined effort, for the 7 and up age group. Both winners received a Northern Nevada Family Train Pass and a set of Box Car Children Book gift set. We would like to thank the Northern Nevada

Railway for donating the passes. The generous support of individuals and businesses makes it possible for our organization to put on these great events and make the community a great place to live.

Our summer reading program “Build a Better World” is now in full swing. By attending the Summer Reading

Program for their appropriate age group, each child receive a ticket for a chance to win the grand prize at the end of the summer. They also receive one additional ticket and Lego for every 3 books checked out. The Legos are added to the ongoing Summer Reading Program masterpiece that changes day by day. The 11 and Up Club meets every Tuesday from 3:45-5:00p.m.. They build with Legos every 2nd and 4th Tuesday, with other activities such as: crafts, cooking, scavenger hunts, etc. on all other Tuesdays.

For more information on the current events happening at the White Pine County library please visit our Facebook Page “White Pine County Library”, or contact us at 775-293-6900.