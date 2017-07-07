Veterans get big hand from parade spectators

White Pine County residents celebrated the 4th of July holiday with a spectacular parade that filled Aultman street with floats, vintage automobiles and trucks, horse teams, politicians and kids, while hundreds of devotees lined the highway, cheering their friends, family and neighbors along the route.
Applause could be heard over the patriotic music playing as several trailers full of veterans who served as Grand Marshalls were pulled down the street, followed up by a massive fleet of military vehicles led by Warden Tim Folson and staff from the Nevada Department of Corrections.
All of the staff volunteered their time to drive the vehicles to show their honor for this years parade theme “Our Veterans, We Shall Never Forget.”
Children lined the streets scrambling for candy and other treats that were being thrown from the parade procession. Many of the floats featured different displays of patriotism such as the Robinson Mine’s float which featured a red white and blue float with several pictures of Veterans featured throughout the float.
Other participants included White Pine High School class of 1947, the Ghost Riders who led late Carol Hunt’s horse with a hat in the saddle. The Ely City Councili along with the Mayor rode on a float while throwing treats out to children.
Sen. Dean Heller, along with his wife Lynne, rode their horses in the parade as well. After the parade, a special dedication was held at the Veterans park on Aultman.
The American Legion marched from beginning to end, carrying the American flags, the POW-MIS flag and the American Legion flag.
The following are results from the parade:
Commercial Float-
1st Place-Robinson Nevada Mine
Non-Commercial Float-
1st Place- Christi Hurlburt & Bobby Jo Bostic-Eagle Float
2nd Place-Shoshone Nation Float
Antique Car
1st Place-Rob Thomas-1929 Ford Phaeton
Classic Car
1st Place-Trudy Quong-1929 Ford Roadster in restoration
Custom Car
1st Place-Denny Marsh-1970 Chevy Pickup
Car Club or Group
1st Place-Music Box Bar Cars
Children’s Group
1st Place-Nakashima Grandchildren
2nd Place-The VFW Kids
Gas Powered
1st Place-Raymond Morley-Motor Scooter with Wagon
2nd Place-Scott Fritsche-local motorcycle riders
3rd Place-Brian Peart & Pat Jackson-Outpost Bar
Noon-Gas Powered
1st Place-Lexton Wise-Childs pickup
2nd Place-Carney Children-small cars
3rd Place-BMX-Bicycle riders
Horse Group
1st Place-Carol Hunt Celebration of Life Riders
Girl Rider
1st Place Lainey Barney
Boy Rider-none
Female Rider Adult-none
Male Rider Adult-none
Whats wrong with this newspaper???? Headlines read “Veterans get big hand from parade spectators” and whose picture is shown is Sen. Heller. Yes I like Sen. Heller but our veterans should have been honored with the picture. They were the ones who fought for this country to allow us the freedoms that we have. Poor choice Mr. Editor.