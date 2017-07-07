War Memorial Dedication

By







The White Pine War Memorial Foundation made this Fourth of July truly extraordinary while bringing back life to the park that once used to be the happening spot.

Their focus, was to honor Veterans. Who thought of this? How did it come about? Well, approximately a year ago, a few board members got together one night over dinner and discussed ways to expand the foundation. They joined forces with the Great Basin Service Club to come up with the parade theme, and the idea of inviting all Veterans out to serve as Grand Marshals for the parade. Then the idea of a 5k walk, golf tournament and bbq just all seemed to come together as well.

A 5k Veterans Run/Walk brought approximately 100 participants of all ages out this past early Saturday morning. Individuals runners, walkers, and families such as the Garcia’s had special t-shirts made to honor their family of heroes. Once again another combined effort, was Sunday morning when the White Pine Memorial Foundation teamed up with the White Pine Men’s Club to host Red, White & Blue “Honor our Veterans” Golf Tournament that brought out about 140 golfers. Carts were limited, and even though carts were brought in from Utah, some golfers had to walk the course, but there were not any complaints, knowing that it was for a great cause. President of the foundation, Terry Gust, said “we may have to make this an annual event”.

Tuesday, after the parade, a special hosting of a Veterans Tribute, Dedication and Celebration was held at the White Pine Veteran Memorial Park. Large Murals of Korea, World War I, World War II and Vietnam were on display for the public. There were games for children and a barbecue. In what used to be an empty park immediately following the parade, had approximately 500 people sitting in chairs, on blankets, enjoying a grilled hamburger, hot dog or a sno treat while visiting with Veterans, friends, neighbors and former classmates. The money from these events are to help coordinate the construction and placement of a new “Veteran’s Memorial Park” sign for the current County Park. They are also currently coordinating efforts to bring the “Traveling Vietnam Wall” to Ely next year. Their mission is “To honor our courageous fallen heroes and classmates who died in military action in order to protect and preserve our freedoms. They served our great nation with honor and valor, and in doing so, paid the ultimate sacrifice. We shall never forget them. We are committed to honoring all of our veterans, past and present.”

If you would like additional information or make a monetary donation, please call Terry Gust at 293-0073, Bob Nichols at 289-8112 or Brent Rose at 296-1440.