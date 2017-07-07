White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for June 26 – July 2. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

JUNE 26

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: Officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an Individual who needed medical assistance.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer patrolled the area, but no loud music was located.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that a guest at a local motel had left a firearm in one of the rooms. The firearm was collected and will be returned to the owner.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that her boyfriend had battered her and had also pointed a firearm at her. During the officers investigation Matthew Cardoza age 54 of Ely was arrested. Cardoza was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a firearm at a person, domestic battery, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Alma Blackham of McGill was operating a vehicle and was pulling out from a parked position. She failed to see a vehicle being operated by Hazel Novich of Ely. Blackhams vehicle struck Novich vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM: City — reporting party stated that while he was cleaning his gun it accidently went off shooting a hole in the ceiling. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that she sold a parcel of property to an individual, but the individual has stopped making payments on the property. She stated that the individual is now selling items off the property. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that she allowed a person to move into her home and now she wants him evicted. She was advised to obtain an eviction notice to have the person removed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and reported no problems were located.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: The area was patrolled and no problems were located.

New bookings: Matthew Cardoza / Assault with a deadly weapon, aiming a firearm at a person, domestic battery, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person/Bail $50,000.Gaylynn Coatney-Scott / Serving time Jason E. Robinson / Serving time

JUNE 27

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of several guest at a local motel causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the parties involved and identified one of them as Landon Hough age 34 of Romance, AR. Hough was arrested on a warrant issued out of Esmerelda County.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that he could hear a vehicle speeding in his neighborhood. The area was patrolled, but no vehicle was located.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer observed an intoxicated person walking in the roadway. Officer contacted the person and identified him as James A. Drywater age 37 of Duckwater. Drywater was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that his dog had died and he had placed the dog in a freezer until he could have it cremated. The reporting party stated that an individual removed the dog and wouldn’t tell him what he had done with it. The other party involved was contacted and the dog was returned.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: The report was given to the Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH SEVERAL SUBJECT:S: Reporting party stated that several men are hanging around an area where children congregate. No problems were reported. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: Reporting party stated that an individual had set up a tent and is living in the area. Officer located he tent, but the occupant was not located.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Reporting party stated that she had located several blasting caps in the basement of her home. The items were collected and will be destroyed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he observed an individual eating food out of a garbage can. The reporting party wanted the person trespassed from his property. Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her juvenile son is using prescription medication, not prescribed to him and is very rude and disrespectful to her. The juvenile was contacted who admitted to the drug use. He was spoken to about his behavior and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he was speaking to several construction workers working on the roadway when he was splashed with concrete. The construction workers were contacted who advised it was an accident. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that while camping at a local lake they observed and individual changing his clothes and during this process exposed himself to them. The individual was contacted who stated that it was an accident. He was advised to change his clothes in a more discrete location.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument over transportation needs. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle who stated that she had recently bought the vehicle and was unaware the headlights were not functioning. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the individual involved who was intoxicated and had been yelling at his child. He was advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were intoxicated and were arguing over purchasing more alcohol. Both parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles placing traffic cones in the roadway. Officer patrolled the area, but no problems were located.

New bookings: Landon Hough / Esmerelda County Justice Court warrant, contempt of court /Bail $605. James A. Drywater/ Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $515. Dylan M. Simon / Serving time

JUNE 28

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that she was receiving unwanted text messages from a family member. Officer reported that a harassment order had been issued against the caller, but had not been served. Officer is attempting to locate the caller.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Ronald A. Mello age 62 of Ely died at his residence due to natural causes.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had broken a window on his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Eric Armstrong age 44 of Ruth was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During his arrest he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and was also under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A BUSINESS LICENSE VIOLATION: City — officer reported that the business was checked and no violations were reported.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that it appeared someone tried to gain access to his home by breaking the back door to the residence. The reporting party stated that the person did not gain access to the home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was causing a disturbance at his place of employment. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a physical altercation. Officer reported that DCFS was contacted due to child custody issues involved in the incident. Officer reported that the incident will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that an individual had rented a motel room had damaged the door. Officer reported that the renter of the room had left the area. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the people who were listening to music. They were advised to turn the sound down. They complied.

New bookings: Eric Armstrong /Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $295. / Possession of methamphetamine and under the influence of a controlled substance / Bail $45,000.Robbie Aldrich / Hold for Parole and Probation Gabrielle Knight / Probation violation / No bail

JUNE 29

REPORT OF A BUSINESS ALARM: City – the building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be looking for a friend. The subject left the area without incident.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the residence was checked and was found to be secure.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The area was checked, but the reported subject was not located. It was later discovered the problem subject was in another state. Report unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed someone stole his bike. A report was completed.

REPORT OF LOST PROPERTY: The reporting party claimed to have lost a firearm while traveling in the hills. A report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party claimed someone came into her home while she was sleeping, but fled when confronted. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The building was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: City – the reporting party claimed to have bought a car from another person, and now the other person wanted more money or they would repo the car. The reporting party was advised to call if they attempted to repossess the car.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City – the offender was located and warned about his driving.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the vehicle was located and red tagged as abandoned.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The offender was contacted and advised he had five days to clean up the garbage blowing around his property.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties were contacted and it was discovered to be verbal only. All parties separated for the night.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The area was checked, but no juveniles were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a man was creating a disturbance. The man left without incident.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: The area was checked, but no one was found.

New bookings: Dariusz Halas /DUI and impeding traffic /Bail $2,155 / Arrested by NHP

JUNE 30

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — reporting party stated that she was concerned for a family member that might be traveling through the Ely area. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into her vehicle and stole several items. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had entered into his house and stole his medication. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that someone had dropped a bag at a local store and inside the bag was a firearm. Officers located the owner of the bag and the items was returned.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Officer received a report of a dog running at large. The owner of the dog was contacted who stated that the dog had escaped from his yard. The dog had been contained back into the yard.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he went to fix several items at a local apartment and when he arrived the occupant of the apartment had exposed himself. The individual was identified as Kolton B. Tilford age 28 of Ely. Tilford was arrested for indecent exposure.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City— reporting party stated that she had located a cell phone at a local park. Officer located the owner of the phone and it was returned.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person who was yelling at people as they drove by in their cars. The individual was contacted who denied the allegation.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that they had found a dog on a rural highway and brought it home. They stated that the dog is acting aggressive. The dog was placed in the local dog pound.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Jenna Delmore age 29 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During the arrest of Delmore, Danielle L. Cue age 29 of Ely was arrested ofr obstructing a police officer.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a friend of hers is being threatened. The reporting party was advised to have the friend contact law enforcement to make a report. .

New bookings: Kolton B. Tilford / Indecent exposure / Bail $5,000 Jenna Delmore / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $360. Danielle L. Cue / Obstructing a police officer / Bail $355. Lacey Townsend/ Basic speed and driving suspended / Bail $655. Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol Kenneth Bryant / Serving time

JULY 1,

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer located two juveniles who were out past the hours of curfew. They were detained and released to their parents.

REPORT OF A SHOOTING: City — reporting party stated that two juveniles were handling a gun when the gun discharged shooting one of the juveniles in the chest. The injured juvenile was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of several subjects yelling at each other in a local parking lot. The area was patrolled, but the individuals involved had left the area.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer received a report of a fight at a local casino. Officer located the persons involved and identified them as Bryan S. Asusta age 29 of Ely and Tyler J. Hendrickson age 26 of Ely. Both were arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a dog being left inside a vehicle. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised of the concerns about leaving her dog inside a vehicle.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to Ely BLM

REPORT OF A SHOPLIFTER: City — reporting party stated that her child had stolen an item from a local store. The child was spoken to and the item was returned to the store.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that a vehicle had struck his fence causing damage. The striking vehicle had fled the area. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that someone was inside a vacant home. Officer contacted the person who was the home owner. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: Officer located a person who was setting off fireworks and had caused a fire. The fire department was contacted and the person was issued a citation for the possession fireworks.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Andrew L, Moller age 27 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Justice Court warrant. During his arrested he was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substances and is a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several juveniles were throwing rocks at his home and broke a window. Officers are attempting to locate the juveniles involved.

New bookings: Bryan S. Asusta / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355. Tyler J. Hendrickson / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355. Andrew L. Moller / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $5,000./Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm/ Bail $35,000.

JULY 2

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PERSON: City — officer received a report of an intoxicated person who was passed out in a local alleyway. The individual was contacted and identified as Benjamin A. Miller age 22 of Ely. Officer reported that Miller was arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer located a dog running at large. The dog was captured and returned to its owner.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Leslie A. Mouser of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing from a parked position. She failed to see a parked vehicle behind her belonging to Christopher A. Rasmussen of Shawnee, OK. Mouser vehicle struck Rasmussen’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operators of the vehicles involved and advised them of the complaint the Sheriff’s Office received about their driving behavior. They were issued a warning.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Ruth N. Roberts age 54 of Ely died at her residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City — reporting party stated that her child had been struck by an adult. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: The area was patrolled, but the motorcycle was not located.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: Officer contacted the parties involved who were intoxicated. Officer reported that a female was transported to the E.R. by ambulance due to her intoxicated state. Another person involved was identified as Robert W. Rice age 29 of lake Elsinore, CA. Rice was arrested for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City— the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Christina L. Coombes age 42 of McGill was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During her arrest she was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: Benjamin A Miller / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355. Robert W. Rice / Disturbing the peace / Bail $355. Christina L. Coombes / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,255 / Probation violation / No bail / Possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia / Bail $15,000.