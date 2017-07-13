By







Francis Stephen Vigil, returned to the Lord on Friday, July 7, 2017. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 11 at the Veterans section at the Ely City Cemetery in Ely, Nevada with military honors.

He was born to Albert P. and Margaret D. Vigil in Walsenburg, Colorado on September 19, 1951. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School for his schooling and then joined the U.S. Army after graduating.

He married Marguerite Bragg on June 7, 1978 in Ely, Nevada. After living in Denver, Colorado for many years, Steve and Marguerite returned to McGill, Nevada in 1988 where he lived until his death.

He was preceded in death by his father Albert. He is survived by his wife, Marguerite, his mother, Margaret Vigil, brother Jeff Vigil (Pam), sisters, Brenda Aguirre (Lawrence), Regina Bobian (Steve), Judy Ahart (Pat), sister-in-law Jolene Bragg and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cards and condolences can be sent to his wife, Marguerite Vigil at P.O. Box 788, McGill, Nevada 89318. He will be greatly missed by all family in Nevada and Colorado. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting, along with his many pets and garden.