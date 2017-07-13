By







Hiram Albert Sibley, age 74 of Manteca, California, passed away July 5, 2017 at the O’Conner Hopsital in San Jose, California after a prologed battle with cancer.

Hiram was born September 1, 1942 in Old Ruth, White Pine County, Nevada at the home of his grandmother, Helen Willis. He was the son of Harold S. Sibley and Mary H. Willis Sibley; the nephew of William W. Willis, long-time Justice of the Peace and White Pine County Treasurer.

Hiram attended Ruth Grade School and later White Pine County High School for two years in Ely. He excelled in grade school and high school in football, basketball and track. Following his parents divorce in 1958, Hiram moved to Brisbane, California where once again he excelled in sports. He was All-Conference Basketball center in the Bay Area, attending Daly City High School and earned a scholarship to San Mateo State College.

Hiram served four years in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Hastings Air Force Base in Nebraska, and later was a retired EMT fireman in Palo Alto, California. He then built and operated several golf driving ranges in the Bay Area, plus built and operated the 18-hole Lost River Cammpionship Golf course near Tracy, California. In addition he acquired considerable real estate holdings, including a 100-acre almond grove in Central Valley.

Hiram is survived by his wife, Nancy Margaret (Masini) Sibley of Manteca, California; two daughters, Carrie Lynne (Russ) Elias of Tempe, Arizona and Perice Sibley of Manteca, Callifornia.

Surviving also are two brothers, Harold Stewart, Jr. (Paula) Sibley of Minden, Nevada, and William R. (Dalene) Butts of Ely. Hiram had 6 grandchildren; as well as a niece in Minden; one in Virginia City and a hephew in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Final services are planned at a later date by the Neptune Society in California.