Kenneth E. Baldwin passed away on June 30th, 2017 after a life full of hunting, camping, and working tirelessly.

He enlisted in the United States Airforce in 1968 and served in the Vietnam war.

In May of 1969, Ken married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn.

Ken graduated from ISU in 1979 as a certified public accountant. He was a founding partner and opened a branch of McMullen, McPhee & Company in Ely, Nevada, where he worked diligently for over 30 years.

His whole life Ken loved hunting, camping, and being in the great outdoors.

Ken took pride in his home and the grounds surrounding it. He enjoyed wood-working, and built many beautiful solid wood pieces, including a conference table for the LDS church. He worked hard his whole life, putting in extra hours at work and keeping busy when he was at home.

In his passing, Ken joins his parents and grandson.

He is survived by his older brother, Scott, his wife, Carolyn, three sons and one daughter, as well as numerous grandchildren.

Per Ken’s request, there will be no funeral services.