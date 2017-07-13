By







122 shares

Raymond Earle Hutton 94 of Las Vegas passed away at Nathan Adelson Hospice on July 5th following a brief illness.

He was born at home in Ruth Nevada on 23 February 1923 to Cyrus Earle and Lucille Draper Hutton.

He attended schools in White Pine County, Ruth Grade School and graduated from White Pine High School in 1942.

During World War II he served in the US Army in Germany, France and Holland. After his discharge from the Army, he moved to the SF Bay area, where he attended a trade school and worked for a short time. He then joined the Merchant Marines and spent the next few years sailing around the Pacific.

In 1959, he returned to Caliente, Nevada, where he met and married Della Thompson. They moved to Las Vegas and he began a long career in the US Postal Service where he advanced to be Station Supervisor at Huntridge Post office when he retired in 1983.

He was very active in the United Methodist Churches and Walk to Emmaus in the Las Vegas Valley.

He was affectionately called “Mean & Grouchy” as that is how he introduced himself.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a sister Eunice H Biesiadecki, and a grandson Marvin Hutton.

He is survived by his longtime companion Donna Mae Harrison, daughter De Lynn of Sergeant Bluff IA, son Glenn (Cindy) of Mt. Shasta CA; sister Sallie Gallagher of Las Vegas; niece Nancy (Lucky) Beer of Caliente, nephews: Patrick, Michael (Jeri), and Gary (Becky) Biesiadecki of San Antonio, TX; three grandchildren Nancy (Bruce) Mullison of Marysville CA, Carey (Laura) Hutton of Pueblo CO, and Jamie (Cyndy) Lynn of Sergeant Bluff IA; twelve great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; and many great nieces, nephews, and cousins.

No Services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Las Vegas NV., or a charity of choice.