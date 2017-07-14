Art & Wine Walk July 22

By







Ely Renaissance Society’s 8th Annual Art & Wine Walk

Enjoy local ethnic sips and tastes at the 8th Annual Art & wine walk at the Renaissance Village located at 400 Ely St., on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Ethnic houses will open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets will only be available at the door. The cost for the Wine walk, including a special tasting glass, is $15.00 each. Dinner tickets are an extra $10 each. The dinner will include a choice of BBQ chicken or brisket and the trimmings.

In addition to the ethnic wine tasting in each of the houses and dinner, guests will meet local artists and have an opportunity to purchase art items. There will be a live and a silent auction, to benefit the Ely Renaissance Society. A variety of drinks will be available at the bar.

All proceeds will be used by the Ely Renaissance Society to build a retaining wall on the west side of the parking lot and to reseal the houses with clear stain at the Renaissance Village.

This will be another great event to celebrate Ely, “Where the world Met and Became One:.For more information contact Virginia Terry at 775-235-7417, or Wayne Cameron at the White Pine Chamber of Commerce 775-289-8877.