Captain’s Corner

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Continuing with the series of unsolved mysteries in White Pine County, one of the ones that has troubled the Sheriff’s Office for many years is the report of a missing juvenile.

On April 4, 2003 the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing juvenile. The parents of the juvenile reported her missing after she failed to return home from school. Deputies investigating the incident reported that the juvenile was talking to friends about running away from the Ely area. The juvenile was identified as Heather Lewis and she was 13 years of age at the time this report was taken.

Deputies searched Ely and the surrounding areas, but Lewis was not located. She was entered as a missing person into the Nation Wide Data base and she was also entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s system.

Detectives have followed up on many leads and have conducted numerous interviews, but to no avail. The Sheriff’s Office works closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and has been involved in assisting them with the collection of DNA and age enhancement photos of Lewis.

The Sheriff’s Office continues to work on this case and hopes that someday Lewis will be located.

Anyone with any type of information related to the disappearance of Lewis is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office.