A day at the airport slated

Many pass by it on their way into Ely, or maybe on their way home from work, and don’t think twice about what is going on over at Ely’s Yelland airport.

Well, this weekend you won’t want to miss out on all of the events happening. Saturday, beginning at 6 a.m. the BLM Smoke Jumpers will be demonstrating a mock jump and Re-Max will be giving tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides for $5.

Several gliders will be on display, American Med Flight, and several private planes will be on display. Drone Flights will be in the hanger at 11 a.m. along with information on drone policies and the different types of drones that are available.

The FAA will be on site to educate the community as well and answer questions. The Young Eagles will be giving free rides to youth from 9-11 a.m. This is to encourage and educate youth about flying, and the future of becoming a pilot.

The movie 1949 Haylift & Airport History will be presented at noon. A movie about a brutal storm that hit on Dec. 2, 1948, that brought 140,000 ranch animals without food. General Mark W. Clark from the Navy Fleet Advance took charge as coordinator of Operation Haylift and got to work. To see the conclusion you really have to stop out and see the movie playing at noon.