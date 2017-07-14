Ely Elks Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

By







1 shares

Ely Elks Lodge #1469 will again honor all active duty and retired law enforcement officers with a salute to law enforcement in White Pine County and the State of Nevada. The law enforcement appreciation night will be on Friday, July 21, 2017 at the Elks Lodge and the doors will open at 5:00 pm with dinner served at 6:00 pm.

The tribute to the men and women who keep us safe will feature a tri-tip steak dinner with baked potato, salad and dessert followed by a short program and honoree’s presentation.

Tickets are $15.00 per person and a no-host bar will be open. Agencies being honored are the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police, Nevada Department of Corrections and Nevada Department of Public Safety.

For more information, please call Ken Curto at 289-5602 or Nichole Baldwin at 293-0103.