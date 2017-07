By







8 shares

Ely Lions makes donation to White Pine Children’s Art Festival

The Ely Lions is proud to promote the White Pine Children’s Art Festival and make a $500 donation to support scholarships for children to take art classes during the event.

Make sure to stop by the high school to see the art exhibition and admire the talent of our great kids.

Pictured: King Leo Kelly Brown, Megan Van Tassell with the White Pine Children’s Art Festival, Pest President Glenn Terry, and Zone Chair Annette Marshall.