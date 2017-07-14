Eureka Opera House presents Portable Masterpieces

By







Before the internet, before television, there was radio. And before radio, was Vaudeville. The small orchestras of radio shows and vaudeville stages performed music from the golden days of steamer trunks, wicker chairs, potted palms, and all-night soirees.

Portable Masterpieces has performed in vintage opera houses and theaters across the Western United States. They will be playing a free concert on Saturday, August 5, at 7:30p.m at the Eureka Opera House.

For more information please contact Patti Peek at 775-237-6006.