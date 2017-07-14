Inmate walks away from fire camp

By







11 shares

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that early this morning a minimum security male inmate walked away from a fire camp located near Elko, Nevada.

The fire camp was situated near Interstate-80 at the Deeth Exit between Wells and Elko.

The inmates were employed fighting the Tabor Flats fire which started in Elko County yesterday.

Inmate Jordan Shane Redger, #1177586, a 27 year old white male, arrived at NDOC from Elko County, May 5, 2017. He was housed at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City initially and was moved to Wells Conservation Camp on May 23, 2017.

Redger was serving 12 to 36 months for Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle. He was last seen late last night at the camp but was discovered missing approximately 5:00 this morning when he didn’t show up for breakfast.

Redger is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 lbs, with brown eyes, brown hair and wears a goatee like in this photo. He was last seen wearing dark blue clothing and black work boots.

He has “Momma Tried” tattooed on his left arm, “KAT573” on his right arm, and his last name tattooed on his back. A retake warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information on whereabouts of Jordan Shane Redger, please contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

NDOC partners with the Nevada Division of Forestry to run 9 Conservation Camps in the state. The camps are for minimum security inmates who are scheduled to be released within two years. Inmates in the camps are trained to fight wildland fires and are deployed to handle weed abatement, highway clean-up and other jobs when in the off season. Over 500 inmates assisted with sandbagging and other jobs during the recent flooding in Northern Nevada.