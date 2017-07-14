LV councilman to make bid for congressional seatLV councilman to make bid for congressional seat

By







Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada city councilman is jumping into the race for one of the state’s congressional seats.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2t44s8r ) Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony, fresh off an overwhelming municipal election win, filed candidacy paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Monday to run for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District in 2018.

For Anthony, a Republican, unseating freshman Democrat Ruben Kihuen could be a challenge, but it would not be unprecedented given the district’s short history.

Kihuen’s victory last year regained the seat for Democrats.