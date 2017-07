By







4 shares

Courtesy photo

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan will be stopping in Ely and Duckwater later this month. The van will be parked by the Duck Pond off of 10th, between Campton and Clark July 25 and 26 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It will also be at Duckwater Health Clinic, 502 Duckwater Falls Road, also between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Call (877) 581-6266 to make an appointment