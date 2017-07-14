Rosen makes Senate bid official

By







Associated Press

CARSON CITY — Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen launched her campaign for U.S. Senate on Thursday with significant support from fellow Democrats, becoming the first major challenger to enter the 2018 race for Republican Sen. Dean Heller’s seat.

Democrats believe Heller is the most vulnerable Senate Republican up for re-election in 2018. Rosen’s official campaign announcement called him an “enabler” of President Donald Trump.

Heller said last month that he opposes a GOP plan to overhaul federal health laws, but Democrats blast his previous support in rolling back former President Barack Obama’s landmark health law.

Rosen and every other Democrat in Congress have opposed the GOP plan.

Rosen’s announcement was closely followed by endorsements from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and Nevada’s two other freshman Democratic congressional members, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Ruben Kihuen.

The quick show of support for Rosen sent a clear and public message as Democratic Rep. Dina Titus considers entering the race.

“It’s a personal and political decision,” Titus said in a statement Thursday. “The election is 16 months away and I am evaluating in what role I can continue to best serve the citizens of Nevada.