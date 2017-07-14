White Pine Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff's Office for July 3 – July 9.

JULY 3

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: City — officer received a report of several juvenile setting off fireworks. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had broken a window on her vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Brandon L.Williams age 20 of Ely was arrested for failure to maintain lane of travel, minor in consumption of alcohol, and DUI.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: Officer contacted the owner of the dog and advised her of the complaint. No further problem were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had been engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the reporting party and was advised that the vehicle had been stolen from another county. The reporting party was provided the information to contact the proper jurisdiction.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who were engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Reporting party stated that they had gone for a hike and when they returned to their vehicle they had lost their keys. While the deputy was responding to the area the reporting party located their keys.

New bookings: Brandon L. Williams/ Failure to maintain lane of travel, minor in consumption of alcohol, and DUI / Bail $1,475.

JULY 4

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles throwing items at vehicles. The area was patrolled, but the juvenile were not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A SUBJECT LAYING IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer contacted the person who stated that he was just resting. He was advised to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that Roger D. Moon Jr. of McGill was arrested for basic speed and DUI.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was sleeping in a vehicle that didn’t belong to him. The individual was contacted and advised to leave the area.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that she needed medical attention. She was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual keeps threatening to harm him. He was advised to obtain a protective order and the incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer located the dog and transported it to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer located the person and advised him to stay out of the roadway.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer contacted the person and assisted them in getting a tow for their vehicle that had broken down.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer contacted he person who was identified as Efrem D. Crozier age 47 of Ely. Crozier was arrested for pedestrian under the influence in the roadway.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statements on what had taken place. The parties involved had separated for the day.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a domestic battery that had taken place. During the officers investigation Randy D. Mullins age 34 of Ely was arrested. Mullins was arrested for domestic battery with strangulation. He is accused of battering a family member.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: City — officer contacted several people in the area and advised them of the laws related to setting off illegal fireworks.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: Officer contacted several people in the area who stated that they had set off several fireworks, but did not have anymore. They were advised of the laws related to setting off illegal fireworks.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: Officer located several people in the area who stated that they had been setting off fireworks. They were advised of the laws related to setting off illegal fireworks.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: City — the area was patrolled, but no fireworks were located.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: City — officer contacted several people in the area who denied they were involved in setting off fireworks. They were issued a warning.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: The area was patrolled, but no fireworks were located.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the owner of the dog was contacted and it was returned to him.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: City — officer contacted several people in the area who denied that they were involved. They were issued a warning.

New bookings: Roger D. Moon Jr. / Basic speed and DUI/Bail $1,215. Efrem D. Crozier / Pedestrain under the influence in the roadway / Bail $1,355./Randy D. Mullins/Domestic battery with strangulation/Bail $50,000.Daren Gregersen / Driving on right side required and DUI / Bail $1,215 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patro

lJULY 5

REPORT OF A BATTERY: The victim reported being struck with a baseball bat by a male subject. The male subject, identified as 40 year old Idaho resident Edward Paul, was later arrested for battery with a deadly weapon.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: The vehicle was checked and found to be stolen from Idaho. The vehicle was seized and processed for evidence.

REPORT OF A HOME INVASION: The reporting party observed two people in a home, whom should not have been there. The two people were identified as 24 year old Ely resident Cameron Draper, and 22 year old Ely resident Briana Harmon. Neither Harmon nor Draper had permission to be in the home and did damage the residence when they made entry. Both were arrested without incident.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject stole a trailer from his property. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed a subject was being problematic at her workplace. The subject was located and advised to calm down, in which she complied.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – contact was made with both subjects who advised they were only arguing.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: A male subject parachuted from his glider when he lost control of it. The male was located and found to be unharmed.

REPORT OF INJURY TO PROPERTY: The reporting party claimed the window was broke out on a piece of equipment he had left at a job site overnight. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party claimed to own a house that he rented out. The renters had allowed other people to move in with them. Since then, the original renters moved out, but the other people still remained. The reporting party was advised to contact the courts to start the eviction process.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City – deputies arrived and found two people arguing. Both were warned about disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: The reporting party believed she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DISPUTE: The reporting party left some property at someone else’s residence. They were advised to try to work out a plan to retrieve the property from the owner of the residence.

REPORT OF ANIMAL NEGLECT: The animal was checked and appeared healthy and unharmed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: A woman appeared passed out in a parked vehicle on the highway. The vehicle was located and the woman was fine, just waiting for her husband to assist with her disabled vehicle.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and later transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: The reporting party said his grand daughter was bitten by a family member’s dog. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FIREWORKS: The area was checked but no one was located.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – several juveniles were allegedly creating a disturbance by playing hide and seek. The children returned to their homes for the evening.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: The reporting party said she was supposed to meet a friend a few days ago, but hadn’t heard from him for several days and couldn’t contact him.

New Bookings: Edward Paul / Battery with a deadly weapon / Bail $50,000Briana Nichole Harmon / Home invasion, conspiracy, trespassing, and injury to property / Bail $25,000/Cameron Draper / Home invasion, conspiracy, trespassing, and injury to property / Bail $25,000

JULY 6

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – two subjects were allegedly involved in a fight, which was over prior to the deputies arriving. No one involved wanted to pursue any type of law enforcement action.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: The reporting party thought someone might have tampered with a trail cam he had hung up. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party believes someone used his debit card without his permission. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party believes someone stole her dog. Upon speaking to a neighbor, the dog was seen running at large the day before. Theft unfounded at this time.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Dallas Lewis, of Ely, rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a stop light operated by Nicole Middlecoop, also of Ely. Lewis was issued a citation for following too closely.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – the reporting party discovered someone had struck her parked vehicle sometime during the night. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: Several horses were seen running at large. The horses were led back to their stable and the fence was secured.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed that someone stole a package that was supposed to be delivered to her, but notice was sent to the wrong residence. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed another male pulled a knife on him and swung at him. The other male denied any such action. The reporting party stated he didn’t want any law enforcement action taken.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and appeared to be fine.

New Bookings: None

JULY 7

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that her boyfriend came home and was creating problems wanting to argue with her. The reporting party left their apartment to avoid any further problems. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF GOATS AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the goats were not located.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several dogs that had attacked some pigs and goats. The owner of the dogs was located and issued a citation for dogs at large.

REPORT OF CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer provided information to an individual who had concerns about a family member coming to visit her.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a bathroom window at his motel had been damaged. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: Reporting party stated that someone had placed a bucket against her doggy door so her dogs couldn’t get out. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY: City — officer contacted the responsible party for the debris and he returned and removed the tree branches.

REPORT OF A FIRE: City — officer reported that a fire had started behind a shed at a local residence. Officers were able to use shovels and extinguish the fire. The Ely Fire Department arrived and assisted in putting the fire out.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Reporting party stated that he had struck a deer causing damage to his vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF FOUND STOLEN PROPERTY: City — reporting party stated that she had located a bike that had been stolen from her mother. Officer confirmed that the bike had been stolen and it was returned to the rightful owner. The individual who had the bike was questioned about how he obtained it.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A DOG: Officer reported that the dog appeared fine and had food and water.

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted several people in the area and reported that no disturbance was located.

New bookings: Kenneth Bryant / Serving time

JULY 8

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City — the area was patrolled, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: The area was patrolled, but no barking dog was located.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Officer contacted the person and he was transported to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City — officer received a report of an elderly female who had walked away from a family member’s home and needed to be located due to medical problems. Officer reported that she was located and returned home.

REPORT OF A DEAD DOG IN THE ROADWAY: City — the dog was removed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen several solar lights from his yard. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF ANIMAL CRUELTY: Officer contacted the Brand Inspector who had already investigated the incident.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had broken several windows on her residence. The incident was documented. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — reporting party stated that his juvenile daughter was out of control. Officer reported that the juvenile was transported to the hospital by a family member. REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCESCity — reporting party stated that she heard a loud noise in her yard and the next day she located a latch that had been broken. The incident was documented. REPORT OF A BURGLARYReporting party stated that someone had entered into a family member’s home and had stolen several firearms. Investigation into the incident continues. REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLECity — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located. REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECKCity — officer contacted the person and he was taken to E.R. by ambulance. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — reporting party stated that he is receiving unwanted text messages from a family member. He was advised to block the number and to apply for a harassment order. New bookings NoneJULY 9 REPORT OF A DISTURBANCECity — officer contacted the people involved and advised them to keep the peace. REPORT OF A DISTURBANCECity — officer contacted the people involved and advised them to keep the peace. REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECKCity — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located. REPORT OF AN ALARMCity — false alarm. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — officer received a report of a person who had caused a disturbance at a local business. Officer contacted the person and advised him to leave the property. He complied. REPORT OF POSSIBLE ANIMAL ABUSECity — officer received a report of an indidvual who was abusing his dog. The individual was contacted who denied the allegation. Officers checked the dog and found no signs of abuse. REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECTCity — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the person and advised him of the complaint. He was issued a warning reference disturbing the peace. REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVEROfficer located the vehicles involved and spoke to the operators. Both admitted to operating their vehicles in a reckless manner. They were both issued warnings. REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCECity — officer received a report of two people arguing. The area was patrolled, but they were not located. REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCESOfficer received a report of an indidvual standing next to a roadway and a person in a vehicle driving reckless near her. Officer reported that during his investigation Kyle A. Edmo age 34 of Ely was arrested for DUI, evading, intimidating a police officer, driving suspended, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. Edom is accused of attempting to hit a person with the vehicle he was operating and then fleeing the area when police attempted to stop him. REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCECity — officer reported that no domestic disturbance was located, but an indidvual was in need of medical assistance due to a medical emergency. He was transported to the E.R. by ambulance. New bookings Kyle A. Edmo / DUI, evading, intimidating a police officer, driving suspended, assault with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery / Bail $72,140.