By







4 shares

July 13, 1936 – July 4, 2017

Henry E. Ford beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully the evening of July 4, 2017 at the age of 80 in Carson City, NV surrounded by members of his family.

Born July 13, 1936 in Raton, New Mexico, he was the son of the late Herman Ford and Esther M. (Mascarenas) Ford.

At the age of 17, Henry’s family settled in Ruth, NV in 1954 where he would begin a long career in the mining industry.

After a few years of working in the mine, Henry enlisted in the US Army in 1959 and was stationed overseas. Following his honorable discharge he returned home to Ruth, NV where he resumed his mining career eventually moving to Ely, NV and retiring in 2012.

It was during his time in the Army Henry first discovered the game of golf and it would become a life-long passion, winning many local golf tournaments, club championships, and serving on the White Pine Men’s Golf Association board in various positions along the way. He played until he was no longer able and loved every minute of it.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Raymond Trujillo, and stepson David Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years Mary, son Gary (Jennifer) Ford, stepson Charles (Farida) Lewis, stepdaughters Tawny (Bart) Crum, Shelly (Dave) Staheli and sisters Dolores Trujillo of Silver City, NM and Betty (Lalo) Salazar of Albuquerque, NM; 11 step grandchildren, 14 step great-grandchildren, and four nephews and nieces.

A memorial service for Henry will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 21 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, NV on 900 E. 11th Street with a burial to follow at the Ely Cemetery.

A luncheon will be held following the burial at the church school cafeteria for friends and family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Health in Carson City, NV for the loving and respectful care they provided to Henry.