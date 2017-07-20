By







Barbara Johannah Groben Of Ely, Nevada. Born February 20, 1957.

Barbara was a remarkable woman. She was quick-witted, fiercely loyal, tenderhearted, and unapologetically original. She was raised in Indiana. In her adult life she traveled all over the globe. She was always willing to try new things and she loved to seek out adventure. She leaves a quiet space in our world that was once filled with the joy of her and music.

She is survived and mourned by countless family and friends, none more than her partner in adventure and life, her husband, of 43 years, Steve Groben, her grateful sons, Steven, Keith, and Joshua Groben, her “Daughter-in-Love” Stacie Groben, and her beautiful grandchildren.

If Barbara has touched your life, please join us to celebrate her.

