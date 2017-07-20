Celebration of Life for Carol Hunt will be held at the Ely Elks Lodge bar on July 28, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. All welcome.
Carol Hunt
July 20, 2017 By Leave a Comment
Celebration of Life for Carol Hunt will be held at the Ely Elks Lodge bar on July 28, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. All welcome.
Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.
Copyright © 2017 Battle Born Media · Copyright © 2017 | Nevada Web Design services by Nevada Central Media using Genesis Framework by StudioPress