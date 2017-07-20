You are here: Home / Obituaries / Carol Hunt

Carol Hunt

July 20, 2017 By Leave a Comment

Celebration of Life for Carol Hunt will be held at the Ely Elks Lodge bar on July 28, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. All welcome.

Filed Under: Obituaries

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Speak Your Mind

*

shares