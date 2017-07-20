By







William Joel Henriod, passed away July 6, 2017 in Delta, Utah. He was born April 3, 1930 in Pleasant Valley, Utah to William Jr and Violet (Dollie) Lee Henriod. He was a life long rancher.

He is survived by sons; Clarence (Kathy) Henriod of Ely, Nevada, Douglas (Cheri) Henriod of Provo, Utah and Wayne (Mary) Henriod of Ely, Nevada, 8 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.

William was preceded in death by his wife, Merle, parents, William. Jr and Violet Irene Henriod; sisters, Ione Webb, Emma Workman, Dorothy Davis and grandson Travis Earl.

At his wishes there will be no services.