American Legion Post 3 hosts 99th department of Nevada meeting

American Legion White Pine Post 3 hosted the 99th Annual Department of Nevada convention in Ely on July 14 through July 16 at the Bristlecone Convention center.

The Friday and Saturday dinners and Sunday breakfast were catered by the Hotel Nevada and Denny’s Restaurant at the Postal Palace and were very well received by all in attendance.

The keynote speaker was Paul L. Espinoza, National Vice Commander for the Western Region for 2016-2017. Other speakers were Nik K. Danna, Special Assistant to the Attorney General and James Beecher, Chief Deputy District Attorney for White Pine County.

Over 75 Legionnaires, American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion from the State of Nevada attended and participated in the three day annual convention.

The meetings were directed by Department Commander Bob Terhune of Post 3 and Department Adjutant Lionel Motta.

On Sunday, July 16, elections were held for 2017-2018 Department offices and the following Legionnaires were elected;Yvette Weigold of Post 51 as Department Commander; Joel Forman of Post 76 as First Vice-Commander; Jim Stewart of Post 30 as Second Vice-Commander; Richard Eberly of Post 56 as Sgt. at Arms and John Warden of Post 4 as National Alternate National Executive Committeeman.

Department Commander Bob Terhune had his homecoming and farewell dinner on Friday night at the Postal Palace and is now the Junior Department Commander for the Department of Nevada.

The American Legion will have their national convention in Reno, NV. August 18-24, 2017.