Captain’s Corner

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

If you have ever been the victim of a crime you know how frustrating it can feel, especially when it comes to someone who has stolen your identity.

Identity theft is on the rise throughout the nation. It will be a continual problem for all parties involved and there seems to be no solution in sight. When you find out that someone is using your social security number, has applied for a loan in your name, has opened credit card accounts in your name, and has ruined your credit this for sure is one of those moments of pure frustration.

So what do you do if this happens to you?

The first things you want to do is file a police report and request a Nevada Identity Theft Application. Complete the application and mail it to the Attorney General’s Office. (The address is on the application) This application will show law enforcement and creditors that you have reported the theft of your personal information. It can also help in the process of repairing your credit.

Second close the accounts that have been tampered with or wrongfully opened. Third place a fraud alert or freeze on your credit reports and review your credit report. Fourth file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. All this information will be provided to you when you file your report with the proper law enforcement jurisdiction. Remember to always safe guard your personal information.