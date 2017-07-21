By







The Great Basin College Foundation, with Gerber Law Offices and Edward Jones, is bringing the communities of Elko, Battle Mountain, Ely and Winnemuca a free estate-planning seminar Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Participants will be provided with the basic knowledge behind estate planning.

This presentation will be held live in Elko in the Dorothy Gallagher Health Sciences, room 108. The presentation will be held via interactive video at the following GBC branch locations: Battle Mountain, room 1; Ely room 118; and Winnemucca room 108. Seating is limited.

To reserve seating, contact Kim Hess at 775-753-2246, or email Kimberly.hess@gbcnv.edu.