Courtesy photo/ Scott Laity

Left to right: Jim Bishop, Frank Collins, BJ Abel, Darrel Bishop, Stefanie Backhaus, Derrick Baloo with KGHM, President of the Club, Bryant Barnson, Tyler Whipple, and Alyssa Bishop. Derrick Balio with KGHM presented the Steptoe Valley Trap, Skeet and Target Club with a donation in the amount of $2,000.