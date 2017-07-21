You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Nursing Award

July 21, 2017

Janice McShane was selected in the State of Nevada as Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. This is a very prestigious award as there are only two selected in the State of Nevada.  Jan was awarded with a plaque and a certificate signed by the Governor.   Jan has been a C.N.A. at White Pine Care Center for 38 years, her dedication to the care of our residents’ goes above and beyond her nursing assistant duties.  Jan is a mentor to staff and a dedicated caregiver, not only in the facility but within the community.

Comments

  1. Robert says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Congratulations Mom I’m very proud of you.

