Nursing Award

Janice McShane was selected in the State of Nevada as Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year. This is a very prestigious award as there are only two selected in the State of Nevada. Jan was awarded with a plaque and a certificate signed by the Governor. Jan has been a C.N.A. at White Pine Care Center for 38 years, her dedication to the care of our residents’ goes above and beyond her nursing assistant duties. Jan is a mentor to staff and a dedicated caregiver, not only in the facility but within the community.