One-pitch tournament raises $4,000 for WP Athletics

By Tylar Laity

For the second year in a row coaches and volunteers from WP Athletics put together a one-pitch tournament to raise money for White Pine High School athletic teams for the upcoming year. Coaches from Football, both basketball teams, Track and Softball put the work in to get the tournament together and this year the tournament was held at night, from 8pm to 8am with a total of 8 teams entering. The weather was much cooler than last years tournament and thats what we were shooting for. With one more team entering than the year before the teams played in two separate pools and then faced each other in a single elimination bracket. Bracket play did not start until around 1am with some fun competitions like a home run derby and base running competition along with a relay throw competition. There were some great prizes thanks to Mike Romero who is head coach of the Ladycat Softball team, the mens home run derby champion for a second year in a row Trevor Marques won a bat and the women’s derby winner Kathy Brunson won a bat bag. Base running winners Dakota Barela and Madison Rick both won half of the pot from entrees but kindly donated back. The relay throw winning team of Ian Poindexter, Gabe Romero and Jacob Watson won some t-shirts from local company Lopez Ink. With the top two 1 seeds Searle and Rusty from both pools advancing along with the number 2 and 3 seeds from pool A advancing-Guess Who’s Back and Hudduh. The final four teams played some great early morning games with Guess Who’s Back and Searle advancing to the championship. The Frybread Soldiers would take 7th beating Rez’d Out, and last years champion team WP Pride would end up taking 5th beating the Brew Crew. In the 3rd place game at 8am team Rusty prevailed after winning the tie breaking hit-off after the game ended with a tie score after timed regulation against team Hudduh. Guess Who’s Back gave team Searle a good game in the championship but no one would end up beating the new champions all night as they went a perfect 7-0 to win the trophy. Thanks to all who came out to support from the stands and contribute to buying things in the concession stand. A big thanks also goes out to all those who volunteered to umpire games throughout the night and run the concession stand to help raise over $4,000 again this year. Nothing beats having fun and playing a great game to raise money for our kids.