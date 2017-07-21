You are here: Home / News / Rash of car accidents in White Pine County

July 21, 2017

 

Courtesy photo/KEN BRYANT
A four-car pileup on July 12 resulted in a motorhome being sandwiched between two tractor trailers.

Two separate accidents that occurred in one week, resulted in one fatality, and one with severe injuries.

On Wednesday, July 12, a four car pile up resulted in a motorhome being sandwiched in between two tractor trailer vehicles. One person suffered severe injuries, but no fatalities were reported.

Three days later on Saturday, July 15, another four car accident resulted in the death of a motorist. The victim’s name has not been released to media at this time.

The victim had stepped outside of her vehicle while there were several vehicles stopped for road construction while waiting for a pilot car.

A vehicle had been stopped behind her vehicle, and another vehicle wrecked into the stopped vehicles wedging her in between both vehicles. The victim succumbed to injuries. Both accidents were due to driver inattention.

With recent events Nevada Highway Patrol has stepped up enforcement in that zone, particularly the construction area. Tickets are being issued for violation of marked signs, not following the speed limit, or the posted speed limit in a construction zone. A zero tolerance approach is being highly enforced.

Comments

  1. Doug King says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Distracted driving should be an offense and strongly enforced in every state. People on cell phones or texting should be fined a lot not just a slap on the wrist !

    Reply
  2. Csprite says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Why did it take you TWO weeks to report this??

    Reply

