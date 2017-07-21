Rash of car accidents in White Pine County

By







Two separate accidents that occurred in one week, resulted in one fatality, and one with severe injuries.

On Wednesday, July 12, a four car pile up resulted in a motorhome being sandwiched in between two tractor trailer vehicles. One person suffered severe injuries, but no fatalities were reported.

Three days later on Saturday, July 15, another four car accident resulted in the death of a motorist. The victim’s name has not been released to media at this time.

The victim had stepped outside of her vehicle while there were several vehicles stopped for road construction while waiting for a pilot car.

A vehicle had been stopped behind her vehicle, and another vehicle wrecked into the stopped vehicles wedging her in between both vehicles. The victim succumbed to injuries. Both accidents were due to driver inattention.

With recent events Nevada Highway Patrol has stepped up enforcement in that zone, particularly the construction area. Tickets are being issued for violation of marked signs, not following the speed limit, or the posted speed limit in a construction zone. A zero tolerance approach is being highly enforced.