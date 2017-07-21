You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Relay for Life

Relay for Life

July 21, 2017

Courtesy photo/MATTHEW FOOR, AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY

Engine 40 drove by during opening ceremonies blowing purple smoke just for the event.

Courtesy photo/FAYE CAVENDER
Participants in the Survivors Walk. Approximately $16,887 was raised this year.

